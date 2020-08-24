Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting on Jacolby Crichlow At 3000 Stonewall Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man found at 3000 Stonewall Street about 11:10 p.m. on Sunday (August 23).

The victim, Jacolby Crichlow, 28, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives C. Bowling and L. Kauffman reported:

Mr. Crichlow was found lying in the street in a secluded area and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. A gun was found in his waistband. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Crichlow to the hospital.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

