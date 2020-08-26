Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 9501 Beechnut Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) August 25, 2020 – Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man and a woman at 9501 Beechnut Street about 6:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 24).

The male, Rakym Mullen, 24, and the female, Jasmine Brewer, 27, were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer A. Huerta reported:

Mr. Mullen and Ms. Brewer stated they heard gunshots behind them as they were driving out of the apartment complex parking lot at the above address. When they realized they were being shot at, the two said they ran from their vehicle. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported in private vehicles to the hospital.

There is no known suspect(s) or motive in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

