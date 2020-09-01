Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 6603 Harwin Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man that occurred at 6603 Harin Drive about 10:55 p.m. on Saturday (August 29).

The victim, 26, was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers L. Kauffman and C. Bowling reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a bar at the above address. A preliminary investigation determined a white, newer model, two-door vehicle with at least two unknown persons (suspects) was waiting in the parking lot. As two males arrived at the location and stepped out of their vehicle, the suspect vehicle drove up and shots were fired at the two males, striking one (victim). Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE