Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 5600 Hickman Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting and stabbing of a male at 5600 Hickman Street about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday (July 7).

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Sergeant T. Richardson and Detectives A. Graf and B. Godoy reported:

The victim was found lying in the roadway at the above address with multiple gunshot and stab wounds. Witnesses observed two unknown males flee the scene at a high rate of speed in a vehicle of unknown make and model. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

