Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting At 10200 Eastex Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 10200 Eastex Freeway (North U. S. Highway 59) service road about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday (August 2).

The victim, Luis Balthazar, 19, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers A. Hernandez and G. Black reported:

Mr. Balthazar was traveling with his girlfriend and child northbound near the above address when a black, four-door sedan tried to block him in at the traffic light. Balthazar attempted to evade the vehicle and drove around it. The suspect exited his vehicle and fired a shot Balthazar’s vehicle. Balthazar was struck in the head and crashed his vehicle into an overpass concrete pillar. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to the hospital. The girlfriend and child were not injured.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

