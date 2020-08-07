Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Shooting Of Female Found At 11507 Hughes Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a female found at 11507 Hughes Road about 10 p.m. on Wednesday (August 5).

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant K. Daignault and Detective M. Perez reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle found by a security guard in the parking lot of a community center at the above address. Officers located the vehicle and found the victim unresponsive in the back passenger seat. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the female deceased from gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

