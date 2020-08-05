Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Shooting At 7400 Harwin Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 7400 Harwin Drive about 6:45 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 3).

The identity of the victim, 30, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Officers D. Higgs and J. Caten reported:

Officers responded to a shooting call at a business at the above address and were advised the victim and multiple suspects got into a verbal argument inside the business. The altercation then continued into the parking lot where one suspect fired shots at the victim, striking him multiple times.

The suspect and three others males, all described only as black males in their late teens to early 20s, fled the scene in a black sedan.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

