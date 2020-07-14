Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 7398 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 7398 Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59) service road about 6:15 a.m. today (July 13).

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant K. Harris and Officer R. Saenz reported:

A white Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Fondren Road when it was struck by a white Chevrolet van traveling southbound on the Southwest Freeway service road. The van continued southbound and struck a concrete wall on the west side of the service road.

The driver of the van was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the Honda and three passengers in the van were transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was determined not to be impaired.

The investigation is continuing.

