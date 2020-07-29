Houston Police Charged Esvin Crispin Aguilar In Fatal Crash At 1500 West 43rd Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) July 28, 2020 – Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a woman in a fatal crash at 1500 West 43rd Street about 5:25 p.m. on Monday (July 27).

The suspect Esvin Crispin Aguilar (H/m, 28), is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 351st State District Court. A booking photo of Aguilar is attached to this news release.

The identity of the female victim, 46, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Reinoso and Officer E. Clark reported:

Aguilar was driving a green Jeep Wrangler northbound at a high rate of speed at the above address. The victim, driving a gray Honda Civic, was attempting to cross the Cheshire Lane intersection when she was struck by the Jeep.

The Civic’s driver was pronounced deceased by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Aguilar was examined at the scene by a HPD DWI Task Force officer and showed signs of intoxication. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

