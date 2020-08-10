Houston Police Charged Armando Vargas In Fatal Crash At 8300 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in a fatal crash at 8300 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) about 11:35 p.m. last Friday (Aug. 7).

The suspect, Armando Vargas (H/m, 43), is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 338th State District Court.

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Benavidez and Officer V. Nguyen reported:

Vargas was driving a black Chevrolet 1500 Sierra truck in the far right lane on the freeway at the above address when he struck the back of a white Nissan Altima, driven by the victim. The Nissan then veered into the far left lanes and was struck again by a blue Chevrolet Cruze. Both drivers stopped.

Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was determined not to be intoxicated and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Vargas was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was determined to be intoxicated and subsequently charged in the crash.

