Houston Police Arrested Henry McZeal McCoy In Fatal Shooting At 9202 Nathaniel St

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another that occurred at 9202 Nathaniel Street about 7 p.m. on January 30.

The suspect, Henry McZeal McCoy (b/m, 35), is charged with capital murder in the 351st State District Court. He is accused in the death of Pedro Ontiveros, 23, who died at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Officers D. Higgs and J. Caten reported:

Officers responded to a shooting at a convenience store at the above address and found Mr. Ontiveros sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Paramedics pronounced him deceased. Another male victim was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At that time, the suspects were described only as two black males in their 20s.

Further investigation identified McCoy as one of the suspects. He was taken into custody today (August 6) without incident. A second unidentified suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

