Hot Stocks: Global brokerages on Nykaa, Paytm, SRF and Hindalco

We have collated a list of recommendations from top brokerage firms from ETNow and other sources:

BofA Securities on Nykaa: Neutral| Target Rs 1,685

BofA Securities maintained its neutral rating on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 1,685. The cosmetics business remains steady, and margins are largely flattish, it said.

“There is limited inflation impact yet while eB2B expansion remains strong. The pace of margin improvement would be slower than last year,” noted BofA.

JPMorgan on Paytm: Overweight| Target Rs 1,000

JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating on Paytm with a target price of Rs 1,000. Paytm is undergoing a model shift from chasing “growth at any loss”, the global investment bank said.

The company maintained its guidance of adjusted EBITDA profitability while moderation in indirect expenses should be a catalyst in Q2, it added.



Jefferies on SRF: Hold| Target Rs 2,290

Jefferies maintained its hold rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290. A sharp rally in chemical prices was supported by revenue growth, Jefferies said.

The global investment bank sees prices and margins normalizing in the near term. It raised FY23E EBITDA 5% on ref-gas strength.

CLSA on Hindalco: Buy| Target Rs 525

CLSA maintained its buy rating on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. The global investment bank is of the view that concerns are largely priced in.

“Q2 earnings are set to be weak, but the outlook is better. Downstream demand and lower scrap spread is a cause for concern,” said the note.

