Powerful Deep Cleaning for Carpets and Upholstery
The Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine is built to tackle tough dirt, stains, and pet messes. With five counter-rotating SpinScrub brushes and powerful HeatForce technology, it delivers a deep clean and faster drying time, leaving carpets refreshed and revitalized.
Complete Set of Multi-Purpose Tools
Cleaning doesn’t stop at the carpet. This machine includes a pet tool for stubborn messes, an upholstery tool for furniture and fabrics, and a crevice tool for tight, hard-to-reach areas. The 8-ft hose makes spot cleaning easy and convenient.
Easy Fill and Empty Dual Tank System
Hoover’s dual tank technology separates clean and dirty water, making it simple to fill, empty, and rinse. No more mess or confusion—just straightforward cleaning.
Automatic Solution Mixing
The Auto Mix feature precisely blends water and cleaning solution for optimal results, ensuring your carpets get the perfect wash every time.
Versatile Cleaning Anywhere You Need It
From carpets and rugs to furniture and stairs, the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe is equipped with multiple attachments and an 8-foot hose to reach difficult areas. The crevice tool makes it simple to clean tight spaces, while the upholstery tool ensures fabric surfaces look refreshed. It’s a complete home cleaning system in one machine.
Pair with Hoover Cleaning Solutions
For best results, pair your PowerScrub Deluxe with Hoover carpet cleaning solutions. Use the Pet formula for tough pet stains and odors or the Everyday solution for regular deep cleaning.
Easy to Use and Maintain
Cleaning your carpets shouldn’t be a hassle. That’s why Hoover designed this carpet cleaner with dual tank technology to keep clean and dirty water separate. The tanks are lightweight, easy to fill, and quick to empty. Plus, the automatic detergent mixing system ensures the right amount of solution is used every time, eliminating guesswork and waste.
Refresh and Revitalize with Hoover Solutions
Pair your carpet cleaner with Hoover carpet cleaning solutions for maximum results. The Pet formula tackles odor-causing stains, while the Everyday formula removes dirt and spills from daily life.
Built to Last with Trusted Hoover Quality
Hoover has been a leader in cleaning innovation for over 100 years. The PowerScrub Deluxe is crafted with durable materials and smart design, giving you confidence that your investment will continue delivering results for years to come.
Customer Reviews :
This machine saved my carpets! With two dogs, I was constantly fighting stains and odors. The PowerScrub Deluxe lifted everything out and dried so much faster than I expected.” – Jessica R.
Very easy to use. I love the dual tanks—super simple to fill and empty. The upholstery tool worked great on my couch too.” – Marcus T.
Worth every penny! My carpets look brand new. The pet tool was a lifesaver for my cat accidents.” – Amanda P.