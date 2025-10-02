Easy Fill and Empty Dual Tank System

Hoover’s dual tank technology separates clean and dirty water, making it simple to fill, empty, and rinse. No more mess or confusion—just straightforward cleaning.

Automatic Solution Mixing

The Auto Mix feature precisely blends water and cleaning solution for optimal results, ensuring your carpets get the perfect wash every time.

Versatile Cleaning Anywhere You Need It

From carpets and rugs to furniture and stairs, the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe is equipped with multiple attachments and an 8-foot hose to reach difficult areas. The crevice tool makes it simple to clean tight spaces, while the upholstery tool ensures fabric surfaces look refreshed. It’s a complete home cleaning system in one machine.