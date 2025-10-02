Customer Reviews:

I was a little nervous about pressure canning, but this Presto canner made it so simple. The instructions were clear, and the dial gauge makes it easy to keep track of pressure. I’ve canned green beans, chicken, and broth with no issues. It’s solid, heats evenly, and feels very safe. Definitely a great investment for beginners like me.

I grow a big garden every summer, and this 23-quart canner is a lifesaver. It holds a lot of jars at once, which saves me so much time. Last weekend I canned 20 pints of tomato sauce in just two runs. The size, durability, and performance are all excellent. I wish I had bought it sooner.

I’ve had my Presto canner for several years now, and it still works like new. The aluminum body is tough, the lid seals perfectly, and the pressure gauge is always accurate. I use it for both pressure cooking and canning, and it has never let me down. Truly built to last.