Overview
The Presto 01781 Pressure Canner and Cooker (23 Quart, Silver) is a must-have kitchen tool for safe home canning and large-batch cooking. Built with heavy-gauge aluminum, it delivers fast, even heating and ensures long-lasting durability. Whether you’re preserving seasonal harvests or preparing family meals, this pressure canner is designed for reliability and ease of use.
USDA-Approved Safe Canning
This pressure canner is the only method recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for safely canning vegetables, meats, poultry, and seafood. It eliminates harmful bacteria and keeps your food fresh, safe, and shelf-stable.
Doubles as a Boiling-Water Canner & Cooker
Not just for pressure canning, it also works as a boiling-water canner for fruits, jams, jellies, salsa, and pickles. Plus, you can use it as a large-capacity pressure cooker—perfect for soups, broths, and family-sized meals.
Durable & Reliable Construction
Crafted from warp-resistant, heavy-gauge aluminum, the Presto 01781 is built to last. It heats evenly, works on both regular and smooth-top stoves, and comes with an extended 12-year limited warranty for peace of mind.
Precise Pressure Control
The deluxe dial gauge provides accurate pressure readings across the full range, making it especially valuable for users at higher altitudes. You can process your food with confidence every time.
Large Capacity for Big Batches
With a 23-quart capacity, this canner holds:
- 26 Half-Pints
- 20 Pints
- 7 Quarts
It comes complete with a canning rack and a 76-page instruction/recipe book to get you started right away.
Everything You Need to Get Started
Each canner includes a canning/cooking rack to keep jars stable during processing and a 76-page instruction and recipe book filled with guidance and tested recipes, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced canners.
Why Choose the Presto 01781?
- USDA-approved for safe home canning
- Large 23-quart capacity for high-volume processing
- Doubles as a pressure cooker and boiling-water canner
- Durable aluminum design with even heating
- Works on smooth-top and traditional ranges
- Accurate dial gauge for precise pressure control
- Backed by a 12-year limited warranty
Customer Reviews:
I was a little nervous about pressure canning, but this Presto canner made it so simple. The instructions were clear, and the dial gauge makes it easy to keep track of pressure. I’ve canned green beans, chicken, and broth with no issues. It’s solid, heats evenly, and feels very safe. Definitely a great investment for beginners like me.
I grow a big garden every summer, and this 23-quart canner is a lifesaver. It holds a lot of jars at once, which saves me so much time. Last weekend I canned 20 pints of tomato sauce in just two runs. The size, durability, and performance are all excellent. I wish I had bought it sooner.
I’ve had my Presto canner for several years now, and it still works like new. The aluminum body is tough, the lid seals perfectly, and the pressure gauge is always accurate. I use it for both pressure cooking and canning, and it has never let me down. Truly built to last.