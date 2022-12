A pair of Hong Kong exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin and Ether futures raised $79 million as the city pushes ahead with a plan to become a crypto hub even as the sector globally reels from the FTX collapse.The CSOP Bitcoin Futures and CSOP Ether Futures ETFs, due to be listed later Friday, achieved $59 million and $20 million of initial investment respectively, according to a statement from issuer CSOP Asset Management Ltd.