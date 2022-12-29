Honda Motor Company to recall 200K vehicles in China

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Honda (NYSE:HMC) is recalling over 200K hybrid vehicles in China due to concerns over brake pedal issues. Chinese state regulators said that lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process has the potential to impact sensors over time and increases the difficulty of Honda autos to stop. As such, the risk of a crash is increased. A recall will be issued at the close of the calendar first quarter of 2023. The recall impacts 105,608 hybrids manufactured with partner Dongfeng Motor Group and 95,081 vehicles produced under a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group. Read more on recent scrutiny regarding automakers’ operations in China.