Homicide Investigation of Stephon Johnson by Birmingham Police

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Friday, June 27, 2020.

The victim’s has been identified as Stephon Johnson, (26), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 10:42 p.m., Birmingham Police Department’s West Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2915 Ave V. Upon arrival officers discovered the victim unresponsive in a front room suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumb to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggest a verbal altercation took place amongst individuals prior to the victim being shot. Details of the dispute are unclear. There are no suspect(s) in custody. Additional Information will be released as it comes available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE