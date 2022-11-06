Home prices fall for third straight month in September, Black Knight says

Phiwath Jittamas Median home prices fell 0.52% in September, dropping for three straight months, but the pace of decline slowed by half, according to Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report. That’s not doing much for affordability, though. Annualized appreciation slowed to 10.7%, but is still twice the long-term norm. And since the start of the pandemic, home values in the 50 largest markets have risen anywhere from 19% to 66%. Homes have shed 2.6% of value over the past three months. Mortgage holders saw $1.3T (-7.6%) in recently added equity vanish in Q3, the largest quarterly dollar decline on record, and the largest on a percentage basis since 2009, Black Knight said. “While hitting a record high in Q2, total homeowner equity peaked mid-quarter in May and has been pulling back ever since,” said Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske. “All in, equity among mortgaged properties is now down nearly $1.5T since that point.” As a result of declining home prices, the number of borrowers underwater on their mortgages has more than doubled. “It’s important to note that — even with 275K falling underwater since May — fewer than half a million homeowners owe more on their homes than as currently valued,” he said. “Historically speaking, that is still extremely low.” The majority of homes at risk of falling underwater are those that were purchased in 2022 and late 2021 at near peak prices. Overall mortgage holder equity is still $5T (+46%) higher than prepandemic levels, for an average gain of more than $92K per borrower in the time since, Graboske said. Last week, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate broke below 7%, but that’s not likely to last as the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by another 75 basis points on Wednesday and Fed Chair Powell says the Fed isn’t close to pausing.