Hologic Announces Offering of $950 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029

Proceeds from Offering Will Be Used to Refinance Existing 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

MARLBOROUGH, MA (STL.News) Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that it has launched, subject to market and other conditions, a private offering of $950 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029. Hologic intends to use the proceeds of the offering and available cash to refinance its existing 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the 2025 notes), and will use current cash to pay transaction-related premiums, fees and expenses.

The 2029 notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities law. The 2029 notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Hologic expects to redeem all of its outstanding 2025 notes on or about October 15, 2020, subject to the completion of this offering and the receipt of proceeds, for an aggregate redemption price (including redemption premium) of $970.786 million, and a final interest payment.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.