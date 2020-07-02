Holmes County Man Maxwell Kuntz Claims $275,000 Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Maxwell Kuntz, 59, of Bonifay, claimed the $275,000 jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on May 19, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Kuntz chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $240,192.12. He purchased his jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from Food Mart, located at 5417 Cotton Street in Graceville. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

