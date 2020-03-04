Hiawatha Cocaine User Guillermo Legarrea Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Gun

(STL.News) – A man who unlawfully possessed a handgun pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Guillermo Legarrea, age 50, from Hiawatha, Iowa, was convicted of one count of being an unlawful user of cocaine in possession of a firearm.

At the plea hearing, Legarrea admitted that he illegally possessed the firearm in December 2018. Evidence at a prior hearing showed that Legarrea was stopped by a Hiawatha Police Officer on suspicion of driving with a suspended license. During the encounter, the officer noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Legarrea’s breath and could tell that he was intoxicated. Another officer observed beer bottles inside Legarrea’s van. After placing Legarrea under arrest for suspicion of drunk driving, the officers located a baggie containing cocaine in Legarrea’s sock. During a search of Legarrea’s van, officers located a black backpack that contained a loaded handgun and over $9,000 in cash.

