HedgeUp (HDUP) Aims to be Next up to Lead Crypto Market in 2023 As ETH Declines From The Boom – ZyCrypto

Advertisement









Ethereum (ETH) was one of the cryptocurrencies flying high at the height of the crypto boom last year. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market share touched record highs of $4,891. While the rally to record high was down to price speculation, there have never been doubts about Ethereum’s (ETH) long-term prospects and use case.

Ethereum Robust Ecosystem

As the world’s first functional blockchain, Ethereum has what it takes to transform various sectors of the global economy. It’s become the developer’s preferred platform for developing smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). The platform now has the highest number of decentralized applications compared to any other crypto.

With more than 3,000 dApp running on Ethereum affirms its edge amid the blockchain revolution. The dApps are increasingly revolutionizing various sectors, from gaming to social media, the financial markets, and the ever-growing metaverse world.

The ever-growing ecosystem affirms Ethereum’s edge in creating real-world utility and greater user adoption in the mainstream sector. In addition, a transition from the slow energy-intensive proof of work consensus mechanism is expected to enhance Ethereum adoption in addressing congestion issues affecting the ecosystem.

While Ethereum’s long-term prospects remain intact, it might as well have run its course as its valuation has tumbled significantly. Its native token is down by about 60% year to date. Nevertheless, it is still trading at a premium for anyone looking to bet on gems in the sector.

Advertisement









HedgeUp Trillion Dollar Opportunity

HedgeUp (HDUP) is the new revolutionary crypto project looking to transform the asset world for years to come. The alternative investment market has been the dominant of wealthy investors, given the high investment capital required.

HedgeUp is looking to change all this by bringing awareness and simplicity. They aim to make it easy for all investors to tap into an industry worth more than $17 trillion by 2025. HedgeUp hopes to make investing in alternative products like Aviation, Gold, fine art, luxury watches, and wine easier. Investing in alternative products offers an opportunity to reduce the overall risk to an investment portfolio as these products are less reliant on broad market trends. Such products also provide a great way to diversify investment portfolios.

HedgeUp is currently partnering with various high-end startups and third-party vendors to offer multiple alternative products. Its experts and professionals also educate people on how to go about alternative product investment.

Additionally, HedgeUp is to tap fractional ownership schemes to make it easy for people to invest in pricey non-fungible tokens. Through fractional stakes, people can own pieces of some of the most expensive NFTs for as little as $1.

The primary token that will power the HedgeUp ecosystem making it easy for people to buy and sell alternative products is HDUP. The deflationary token will pay for transportation costs across the platform. It will also make it easy for people to buy and sell NFTs in the marketplace.

While the platform is still pre-sale, it continues to garner much attention, given the impact it is likely to have in the investment world.

Bottom Line

Ethereum has what it takes to explode in 2023 after a steep pullback in 2022. The platform remains a preferred blockchain for developing dApps and smart contracts. Nevertheless, HedgeUp offers a better risk-reward opportunity as the project trades for pennies yet has tremendous potential to unlock significant opportunities.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or crypto projects mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice.