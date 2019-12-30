Haute Residence Continues Partnership with Timothy Tamura

CORONA DEL MAR, CALIF. (STL.News) – Haute Residence continues its partnership with acclaimed real estate agent Timothy Norman Tamura to its invitation-only real estate network. Timothy Norman Tamura exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Corona del Mar, CA.

VALIA (Latin/Greek: “There’s Value in Truth”) was formed when Timothy Tamura, a Corona del Mar real estate investor and a core group of seasoned brokers joined together to elevate the experience of luxury real estate and those who seek it.

VALIA Properties has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal in the Top 100 of the Top 1000 Sales Teams in the United States for seven consecutive years. Over the past decade, the brokers at VALIA have achieved aggregate sales exceeding $2.5 Billion.

Coronal del Mar exemplifies the bespoke lifestyle of the California Riviera, offering an unmatched lifestyle and an unparalleled level of comfort and tranquility. The agents and brokers at VALIA are committed and resourceful in their effort to craft a compelling client experience that is relevant and true to this vision.

Learn more about Timothy and VALIA Properties at https://www.valiaoc.com

