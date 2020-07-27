Harrison County man Joseph Herbert Hobbs admits to having more than 500 grams of methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Joseph Herbert Hobbs, of Reynoldsville, West Virginia, has admitted today to a methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hobbs, also known as “Joe,” age 38, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Hobbs admitted to having more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Harrison County in February 2020.

Hobbs at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

