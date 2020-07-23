Harrah Man Edward Charles Robinson, Jr. Indicted for Two Murders That Occurred Within the External Boundaries of the Yakama Nation

(STL.News) – William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that a Federal grand jury returned an Indictment on July 21, 2020, charging Edward Charles Robinson, Jr. with two counts of first degree murder, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. FBI agents arrested Robinson today and the United States will seek his detention pending a trial.

According to allegations in the Indictment, Robinson stabbed two people to death, and attacked a third person with a knife. The crimes occurred within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation. As to each count of first degree murder, if convicted, Robinson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, a special assessment of $100.00, and restitution obligations. As to the assault with a dangerous weapon, if convicted, Robinson faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and no more than three years supervised release, a special penalty assessment of $100.00, and restitution obligations.

United States Attorney William D. Hyslop said, “Violent crime occurring within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation is exceedingly concerning. The tragic and horrific death of the two residents here is intolerable. We will prosecute Mr. Robinson for his alleged responsibility and we will seek justice for the victims’ families and their loved ones.”

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Nichols said, “The details of this case can only be described as senseless and disturbing. While the prosecution of this individual will not bring back the victims, it will hopefully provide some level of comfort for the families and the community as a whole.”

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely allegations. Robinson is presumed innocent, as is any defendant in a criminal case, until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The charges contained in the Indictment are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Yakama Nation Police Department, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima County Emergency Management, and the Washington State Patrol. The case is being prosecuted by Richard Barker and Tom Hanlon, Assistant United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.

