Hardy County man Timothy Juston Wimer sentenced for heroin and firearms charges

(STL.News) – Timothy Juston Wimer, of Old Fields, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 106 months of incarceration for drug distribution and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Wimer, age 36, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime” in November 2019. Wimer admitted to distributing heroin in January 2019 and admitted to having a .32 caliber pistol in February 2019. The crimes occurred in Hardy and Hampshire Counties.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

