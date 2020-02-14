Happy 108th Birthday, Arizona!

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey issued the following statement in recognition of Arizona Statehood Day:

“On this day 108 years ago, Arizona officially became a state of this great nation. Since then, Arizona has welcomed visitors, newcomers and multi-generation Arizonans with its awe-inspiring landscapes, cultural diversity, rich heritage, sunshine and blue skies, endless possibilities and much more.

“From the red rocks of Sedona to the towering saguaros of Tucson, and from the bustling streets of downtown Phoenix to the serenity of Pinetop, Arizona is the best place to call home. I’m grateful to live in Arizona and raise my family in a state full of beauty, friendliness and opportunity. Happy birthday, Grand Canyon State. We love you!”

Governor Ducey also issued a proclamation declaring February 14, 2020 as Arizona Statehood Day.

