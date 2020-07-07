Gulfport Man Douglas Gary Mayes Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – Douglas Gary Mayes, 66, of Gulfport, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., to time served (approximately five months) and three years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

On July 2, 2019, ATF agents went to Mayes’s residence in Gulfport to arrest him on an underlying federal indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mayes advised agents that he had additional firearms in his home, but would not give consent to search. A federal search warrant was obtained and, after searching the residence, agents found three additional firearms and ammunition. Mayes had a previous conviction in Harrison County, Mississippi, for receiving stolen property.

On September 25, 2019, Mayes was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty on January 29, 2020 before Judge Guirola.

The case was investigated by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.

