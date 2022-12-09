Gujarat election outcome precludes need for populist Budget: Analysts

Following the ruling BJP‘s resounding victory in Gujarat assembly elections where it won 156 out of 182 seats, Dalal Street investors do not expect populist measures in the forthcoming Union Budget in 2023.

“The big victory of incumbent BJP in Gujarat will aid in continued policy momentum and preclude the need for any populist measures in the forthcoming budget, in our view,” ‘s research analyst Gautam Duggad said.

Setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the year 2023 will mark the beginning of a busy political calendar with several important state elections (Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh) being scheduled during the year.

“The results will not change the government’s economic, political and social agenda, despite several state elections in 2023-24 and national elections in 2024,” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

Stating that the government’s weak fiscal position is likely to limit a meaningful increase in government spending in FY2024, the brokerage said tax revenue growth in FY2024 may not be as robust as in FY2023E, which may constrain the government’s ability to spend in an election year. “At best, it may continue with high food and fertilizer subsidies in FY2024, which is unlikely to provide large growth impetus, given the high base of FY202,” said Kotak’s Sanjeev Prasad.

The election result in Gujarat was directionally similar to exit poll projections, where BJP was expected to win comfortably. However, BJP underperformed projections in Himachal Pradesh, where it was expected to win narrowly.

