Guillermo Ivan Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Reentry

Mexican Man, Guillermo Ivan Ramirez-Saucedo Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Who Was Previously Removed Due to a Felony Conviction

A Mexican national was sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawful reentry by an alien removed or deported after conviction of a felony.

Guillermo Ivan Ramirez-Saucedo, 41, of Mexico, pleaded guilty and was convicted of the federal felony offense on April 21, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel in Gulfport.

According to court documents, Ramirez-Saucedo was arrested on November 22, 2021, on Interstate 10 eastbound in Hancock County. Following a “Be On the Lookout” Alert, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent conducted a vehicle stop and identified the driver as Guillermo Ivan Ramirez-Saucedo, who was illegally present in the United States.

Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in arresting Ramirez-Saucedo, who also was charged in connection with resisting arrest. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) provided further investigation of the case in addition to the U.S. Border Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

At the Gulfport Border Patrol Station, Ramirez-Saucedo’s identity was positively confirmed. Records revealed that in 2008, Ramirez-Saucedo was lawfully removed from the U.S. to his home nation of Mexico. He was arrested again, convicted of unlawful return after removal, and removed again in 2010 and 2017. In 2018, he was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, for unlawful reentry by a removed alien, followed by his most recent removal from the U.S. in 2020.

Following completion of his prison sentence, Ramirez-Saucedo is subject to Homeland Security proceedings to remove him from the United States. If Ramirez-Saucedo were to unlawfully return after removal from the U.S. during his three-year term of supervised release, he would be subject to further imprisonment as well as additional prosecution.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi, Jason E. Schneider, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector, and Special Agent-in-Charge, Jermicha L. Fomby, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The U.S. Border Patrol, the FBI and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris was the prosecutor for the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today