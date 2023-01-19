Detailed Press Guidance for Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Travel to Dakar, Senegal

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will participate in bilateral meetings and other events in Senegal on January 20 and 21. While in Senegal, Secretary Yellen will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to deepen U.S.-Africa economic ties, including by expanding trade and investment flows and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth. She’ll also underscore America’s commitment to supporting Africa’s economic development, including through investments made via the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment – which aims to mobilize $600 billion through the G7 by 2027 – and programs like Power Africa and Prosper Africa. Throughout, the Secretary will also underscore the spillover effects of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, which have disproportionately hurt developing countries in Africa and globally.

At 8:50 AM GMT / 3:45 AM ET – Secretary Yellen will participate in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Economy and International for Senegal Oulimata Sarr. There will be a press spray with brief remarks at the top for pre-approved media.

At 11:35 AM GMT / 6:30, AM ET – Secretary Yellen will deliver major remarks on the U.S.-African economic relationship during a visit to the Délégation générale à l’Entrepreneuriat Rapide des Femmes et des Jeunes (DER/FJ), a business incubator and co-working space in Dakar providing credit and sector-specific technical assistance to young and women entrepreneurs in Senegal. DER/FJ and its work have received support from the U.S. government.

Secretary Yellen’s remarks will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to deepen partnerships with African countries and to strengthen U.S.-Africa economic ties by expanding trade and investment flows. She will also discuss the ways that the United States is working with African leaders to build a stronger and more resilient economy on the continent that benefits their citizens, the U.S., and the entire world. While at DER/FJ, Secretary Yellen will also hold a roundtable discussion with women entrepreneurs. The event is open to pre-approved media.

At 12:35 PM GMT/ 7:35 AM ET – Secretary Yellen will participate in a lunch with business leaders from the American Chamber of Commerce in Senegal, including a spray at the top of lunch and brief remarks. The lunch is open to pre-approved media.

At 4:45 PM GMT / 11:45 AM ET – Secretary Yellen will participate in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Finance, Budget, and International Cooperation for Senegal Mamadou Moustapha Bâ. There will be a press spray with brief remarks at the top for pre-approved media.

At 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM ET – Secretary Yellen will participate in a meeting with the President of Senegal Macky Sall. There will be a press spray with brief remarks following the conclusion of the meeting for pre-approved media.

On January 21 at 9:30 AM GMT / 4:30, AM ET – Secretary Yellen will visit Gorée Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site that served as a slave trading post in West Africa. There, she will participate in a tour and deliver brief remarks where she will highlight the historical ties between the U.S. and Africa. The tour is open to pre-approved media.

At 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM ET – Secretary Yellen will participate in the groundbreaking of a rural electrification project being led by a U.S. engineering firm, Weldy Lamont, and deliver brief remarks highlighting American investments in African infrastructure and economic development. This project is supported by both Power Africa and Prosper Africa and with $100 million in financing from the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM). It is expected to extend electricity to around 350,000 people while supporting the creation of approximately 500 jobs across 14 U.S. states. The Secretary will be joined at the groundbreaking by government officials and community members who will benefit from the improved access to electricity. The event is open to pre-approved media.

On January 22, Secretary Yellen will travel to Lusaka, Zambia.

SOURCE: US Department of Treasury