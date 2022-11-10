Green bonds need regulatory and govt support

India’s green bonds need regulatory and government support so that the list of issuers swell, allowing global ESG funds to load up on such debt.

“Foreign portfolio investors with earmarked allocation for ESG could invest in those sovereign green bonds,” said B Prasanna, head of global markets at ICICI Bank. “Any bespoke incentive or a regulatory mandate will help lure local institutional investors.”

The government decided to finance projects in nine broad categories through a Rs 16,000 crore green bond offering this year. The finance ministry Wednesday issued a framework for the same. This would be more than 1% of the Centre’s gross borrowing at Rs 14.21 lakh crore.

Those green bonds, according to local dealers, are likely to yield lower than the general benchmark. A 10-year sovereign bond is expected to yield at least 15 basis points lower than the benchmark paper now at 7.35% unless the Reserve Bank of India, the government’s merchant banker, comes out with an additional clause. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

Foreign portfolio investors may have a dedicated allocation for funds to be deployed in the interest of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), but this does not apply to domestic institutional investors.

“Without a regulatory mandate and tax incentives, green bonds are unlikely to find buyers,” said Dhirendra Kumar, CEO at Value Research, an analytics firm. “Investors need returns on investment for which they will not settle for anything less. Green bonds globally yield lower than general benchmarks as it is supporting a social cause. India will be no different.”

Mutual funds too do not run any dedicated green bond portfolios although they have ESG funds, which are primarily equity focused.

“A fund manager is unlikely to compromise on his return potential just for any social cause unless s/he has a regulatory reason,” said a mutual fund veteran on the condition of anonymity.

In the insurance sector, there is no mandatory investment clause for green bonds while insurers will have to deploy 15% of non-unit linked policy portfolios.

“If a triple-A rated paper like NHAI or HDFC Ltd is yielding on a par with sovereign green bonds, only then I will invest, otherwise not,” said a chief investment officer managing nearly Rs 1 lakh crore of assets.

Dealers, however, are not sure of its possible tenor as they are seeking more clarity as and when those securities come up for primary bidding. A tax break could well boost sales of green bonds.

“The government should also sensitise local institutional investors through awareness,” said Nitan Chhatwal, CEO at Shrem Infra Structure. “They need to be motivated to bet on green papers.”

The proceeds from sovereign green bond sales will be reportedly deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, which will be available only for green projects. They will then be made available for eligible green projects.

