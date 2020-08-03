Green Bay Man William A. Julius Sentenced to 96 Months in Federal Prison Following Arson Trial

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 31, 2020, William A. Julius (age: 57) of Green Bay and Menominee, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach. In March of this year, a jury found Julius guilty of two counts of arson to a building.

The evidence presented at trial established that just before 1:00 a.m. on August 20, 2017, Julius set fire to a porch of a building on Madison Street in downtown Green Bay. Residents of the apartments located in the upper portion of the building were accounted for, and the Green Bay Fire Department began an investigation. While the fire marshal continued his investigation into the first fire, Julius returned and lit another fire in front of the main entrance, causing significant fire and smoke damage to the businesses located on the first floor. Julius later was found hiding under a vehicle a few blocks away and arrested.

In imposing sentence, Judge Griesbach noted that arson is a serious crime that puts not only the building’s occupants, but firefighters and first responders in harm’s way. He further noted that Julius’ history of serious criminal conduct and lack of “pro-social” activities called for a lengthy prison sentence. Following his release from prison, Julius will serve an additional 3 years on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Green Bay Fire Department, the Green Bay Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). It was prosecuted by United States Attorney Krueger and Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

