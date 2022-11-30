Grant County man sentenced for methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Steven Leroy Dillow, Jr., of Petersburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 50 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Dillow, 35, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Dillow admitted to selling methamphetamine in June 2021 in Grant County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.