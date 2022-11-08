Grant County man admits to drug charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Christian Adam Fisher, of Petersburg, West Virginia, has admitted to distributing a large amount of methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Fisher, 43, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Fisher admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in February 2022 in Grant County.

Fisher faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The task force consists of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.