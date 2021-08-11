Granger: Angela Jasinski Sentenced for Fraud

Third Defendant, Angela Jasinski Sentenced for Fraud Against Fort Wayne Company

SOUTH BEND (STL.News) Angela Jasinski, 31, of Granger, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon her plea of guilty to wire fraud, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Ms. Jansinski was sentenced to 8 months of home detention and 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay $68,930 in restitution.

According to documents in this case, Jasinski worked as a receptionist and administrative assistant at a Fort Wayne dental practice from September 2010 until March 2016. Her brother, Brian Nordan, one of the co-defendants in this case, was the chief marketing officer and general manager of the dental practice. During Jasinski’s period of employment at the dental practice, she earned an hourly wage.

In March 2016, she left her job and moved to Granger, Indiana. As she no longer worked at the dental practice, she was not entitled to any further wages or employee benefits from the practice. Due to her brother’s intervention, Jasinski was left on the payroll and continued to receive wages and benefits from March 2016 through September 2017 in a “ghost employment” scheme.

Last month Jasinski’s co-defendants, Brian Nordan and Dustin Coleman, were sentenced for their roles in this fraud scheme. Between the three defendants in this case, the owner dentist was defrauded of over 3 million dollars.

Brian Nordan was sentenced to 42 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,981,357.05 in restitution. Dustin Coleman was sentenced to 6 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $149,756.00 in restitution.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Indiana Financial Crimes Task Force with the assistance of the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit of the Indiana State Police. This case was prosecuted by Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay and Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah E. Nokes and Luke N. Reilander.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today