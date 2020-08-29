Governor Newsom Releases Statement on Eviction Protection Legislation

Governor Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Atkins and Assembly Speaker Rendon Issue Statement on Eviction Protection Legislation

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) Friday announced that they have reached agreement on AB 3088, co-authored by Assemblymembers David Chiu (D-San Francisco) and Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Senators Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) and Anna Caballero (D-Salinas), to protect millions of tenants and small property owners from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has devastated communities across the state – from the tragedy of lives lost to the deep economic hardships placed upon those who are one paycheck away from losing their apartments or homes. Struggling renters need protection from evictions for missed rent, and property owners need relief from foreclosure. Our agreement today provides both.

“First, the agreement protects California renters with COVID-related economic hardship by eliminating the possibility of eviction from March 2020 through January 31, 2021, so long as the tenant makes certain declarations and partial payments going forward. Tenants are still responsible for repaying unpaid rent eventually, but it can never be the basis of an eviction.

“Second, the agreement protects small property owners from foreclosures by adding new accountability and transparency protections, including expanding the Homeowner Bill of Rights to cover all properties from single-family homes up to four units owned by small landlords.

“These new laws will provide immediate protection for millions of struggling Californians worried about keeping a roof over their heads or making next month’s mortgage payments.

“But as significant as these new protections are, we acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic will still lead to some foreclosures and evictions, causing great pain for the families experiencing them.

“We remain committed to the well-being of all Californians, and only with new federal stimulus funding for landlord and renter relief can we truly and fully address the needs of all who have lost jobs or homes because of this horrible pandemic.”