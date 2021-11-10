Connecticut: ‘Q Bridge’ Will Illuminate in Honor of Veterans Day

Governor Lamont Says State Will Illuminate the ‘Q Bridge’ Red, White, and Blue on Wednesday and Thursday in Honor of Veterans Day

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Wednesday, November 10, and Thursday, November 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.

Beacons capable of projecting lights nearly six miles into the clear night sky will shine on the bridge from sunset until the early morning hours. The bridge is operated and maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“There are nearly 280,000 veterans of the United States Armed Forces who call Connecticut home, and we are indebted to the sacrifices they have made in their lives in order to protect and serve our great country,” Governor Lamont said. “As a society, we have an obligation to support the members of our military upon their return to civilian life, whether it be through good healthcare, education, workforce training, affordable housing, and any other resources needed to live and work outside of the military. They made good on their promise to serve our nation, and it is our responsibility to be there for them. On this Veterans Day, I urge all Connecticut residents to take a moment and thank the veterans who bravely and honorably served the United States.”

“There will never be enough words or the right words to express the gratitude we feel toward our Connecticut veterans,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Returning to civilian life isn’t easy, and it is our job to serve our state’s veterans just as they have served for us. Every day, we should take the opportunity to thank those who served, not just on Veteran’s Day. It’s important to remember that we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today because of their courage, their bravery, and their sacrifice. I encourage everyone, whenever they see someone who is wearing a hat, a pin, please, to say thank you.”