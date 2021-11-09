Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Josue Tamarez Torres

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Josue Tamarez Torres to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Josue Tamarez Torres of Forney is a veteran classroom teacher, Dallas ISD Master Teacher, mentor teacher, and Campus Instructional Leadership Team member for the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) where he has worked for over 10 years. Additionally, he has a Master Teacher designation under the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment. He is a member of the Texas Commission on Virtual Education, a math coach with the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association, former education fellow and professional development facilitator for Teaching Trust, and a former policy fellow for Teach Plus. He has received many teaching awards in the last few years including Dallas ISD and South East Dallas Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year, Campus Teacher of the Year, Maverick Award: Top Scoring Teacher, Hall of Fame: Top Team Award, and STAAR Playmaker Award. He is a former corps member, mentor, and ambassador for Teach for America and a former member of Home Visit Project. Torres received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baruch College.