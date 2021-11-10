Texas Governor Appoints Caughey to Texas Judicial Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jennifer Caughey to the Texas Judicial Council for a term set to expire on June 30, 2027. The council studies the court system in Texas and looks for methods to improve while also investigating and reporting on matters referred to the council relating to the court system.

Jennifer Caughey of Houston is a Partner, who chairs the Appellate Department, at Jackson Walker, LLP. She previously served as a Justice on the First Court of Appeals and was previously an attorney at Baker Botts, LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP. She completed appellate clerkships at the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. She is a member of the State Bars of Texas and New York and the Bar of the District of Columbia. Caughey received a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.