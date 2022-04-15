Government Contractor Pleads Guilty to Bribing a Government Official

NORFOLK, VA (STL.News) A Chesapeake woman pleaded guilty today to bribing a government official.

According to court documents, Jennifer A. Strickland 47, agreed to bribe a General Services Administration (GSA) Contracting Official in return for said official to award federal construction contacts to Strickland’s company, SDC Contracting LLC.

Jennifer Strickland is the President of SDC Contracting LLC, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide construction and renovation services at federal buildings throughout the Eastern District of Virginia, including the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. United States Courthouse in downtown Richmond. From July 2018 until December 2019, Strickland made cash payments to a GSA contracting official totaling $43,500, in return for the award of a contract valued at approximately $1,369,501.00.

Strickland is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12. She faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office; Chris Dillard, Special Agent in Charge for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General; Eric Maddox, Special Agent in Charge of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Economic Crimes Field Office; and Eric Radwick, Special Agent in Charge for the General Services GSA Office of Inspector General Mid-Atlantic Division., made the announcement after United States Magistrate Judge Lawrence R. Leonard., accepted the plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Heck and Randy Stoker are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today