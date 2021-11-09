Tennessee Governor Lee Announces Key Appointments

NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Governor Bill Lee named key appointments to the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments and the 19th Judicial District.

“It’s an honor to announce the appointment of these highly qualified Tennesseans, and I’m grateful for their commitment to our state,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident they will serve with integrity and bring valuable experience to their respective roles.”

The following individuals have been appointed, effective immediately:

19th Judicial District Attorney General

Robert Nash of Clarksville

Nash serves as an Assistant District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District. He earned a J.D. at Nashville School of Law and holds bachelor’s degrees from Austin Peay State University and Saint Leo University. Nash will fill the Honorable John W. Carney Jr.’s vacancy.

Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments

Dr. Logan Hampton of Jackson

Hampton serves as the president of Lane College. Hampton earned his doctorate in higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He also holds a master’s degree from Northwestern State University and a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University.

District Attorney General Kim Helper of Franklin

Helper serves as the District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District, which covers Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties. She earned a J.D. at Stetson University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo.