November 4, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Indiana Governor Holcomb on Justice David's retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the announcement that Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven H. David is stepping down.

“Justice David’s commitment to service combined with his passion for the rule of law have made an extraordinary impact not just on Hoosiers but our nation as a whole.  Serving with distinction as a military judge, trial court judge and justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, his contributions go far beyond the bench.  Giving of himself unfailingly to help others, Justice David embodies what it means to be a humble servant-leader and the legacy he is leaving is truly remarkable.”

