South Carolina Governor Urges Leaders to Protect Workers

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Tiger Companies, a valued-added national distributor serving the construction, surveying, home, office and medical products markets, today announced plans to establish operations in Union County. The $10.8 million investment will create 61 new jobs.

Founded in 1994 as Tiger Supplies, Inc. and recently rebranded as Tiger Companies, the privately held, New Jersey-based company provides clients a multidimensional portfolio of product brands across leading markets.

Located at 256 Midway Drive in Union, Tiger Companies’ more than 255,000-square-foot facility will provide access to over $10 million in inventory and more than 14,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). The facility will also include some light manufacturing with a state-of-the-art showroom, featuring cutting-edge surveying equipment and accessories under the AdirPro brand, along with a repair and rental center.

The new facility is fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the Tiger Companies team should email tkitchings@tigercompanies.com.

QUOTES

“Following several years of considerable growth and after looking at countless locations, we are extremely happy to have found this facility and have been very impressed with the state and local government support along the way. This move finally realizes a long-held desire to relocate the business to premises that reflect Tiger Companies’ profile – to offer our valued customers a better facility for their business.” -Tiger Companies CEO Herman Goldberger

“Tiger Companies’ decision to locate in Union County and create 61 new jobs will greatly benefit Union and continue South Carolina’s trend of growth and investment in our rural communities. We look forward to a lasting relationship between Tiger Companies and South Carolina.” Governor Henry McMaster