Goose Creek Man David Rivera Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of David Rivera, 62, of Goose Creek, SC, on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Rivera. Investigators state Rivera possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Rivera was arrested on April 13, 2020. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE