Global Net Lease Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK (STL.News) Global Net Lease, Inc. (“GNL”) (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB) announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis on its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) at an annualized rate of $1.8125 per share or $0.453125 per share on a quarterly basis. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are payable in arrears to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record at the close of business on the applicable record date and payable on the 15th day of the first month of each fiscal quarter (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day).

Accordingly, GNL declared a dividend of $0.453125 per share of Series A Preferred Stock payable on January 18, 2022, to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2022.

In addition, GNL announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis on its 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) at an annualized rate of $1.71875 per share or $0.4296875 per share on a quarterly basis. Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock are payable in arrears to Series B Preferred Stockholders of record at the close of business on the applicable record date and payable on the 15th day of the first month of each fiscal quarter (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day).

Accordingly, GNL declared a dividend of $0.4296875 per share of Series B Preferred Stock payable on January 18, 2022, to Series B Preferred Stockholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2022.