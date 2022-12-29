Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Report 2022 to 2030 … – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Cryptocurrency Type, by Payment Type, by Operating System, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.The global cryptocurrency payment apps market size is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to this study conducted. Companies Mentioned CoinbaseBitPayCoinomiPaytomatApirone OUSecuX Technology Inc.Circle Internet Financial LimitedBinanceCoinJar UK LimitedCryptopay Ltd. The growing adoption of blockchain technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The increased emphasis cryptocurrency payment app providers are putting on offering enhanced payment solutions also bodes well for the growth of the market. Services that merge bitcoin with conventional bank-based payments are expanding and providing crypto users flexibility. For instance, in June 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange Coincoinx introduced a service named Coinpago that would let customers pay in Venezuela without having to exchange their cryptocurrency for fiat. Coinpago is expected to enable customers to make purchases at any merchant or store in the nation.The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as an alternative to fiat currencies is anticipated to propel the market’s expansion during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Gucci with the integration of BitPay, becomes the first prominent brand to accept payments via ApeCoin. With this, customers across the U.S. will be able to buy products from its stores through ApeCoin via BitPay’s payment infrastructure.Over the course of the projection period, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market for crypto payment apps. The rising emphasis on digitalization and the growing popularity of contactless payments since the outbreak is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for faster checkouts and flexibility to choose from multiple payment methods at physical payment terminals is expected to accentuate the market’s growth. Report AttributeDetailsNo. of Pages160Forecast Period2022 – 2030Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$626.4 MillionForecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2150 MillionCompound Annual Growth Rate16.6%Regions CoveredGlobal Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Report Highlights The Bitcoin segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of bitcoin as a medium of exchange for products and services.The online payment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The strong and continual growth of the online platforms which accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option is contributing to the growth.The android segment dominated the market in 2021. The dominance is attributable to the proliferation of android smartphones owing to the affordability factor as they are comparably cheaper than iOS-based smartphones.The businesses segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cryptocurrency payment apps among businesses.The North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of several prominent players in the region. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive SummaryChapter 3 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market – Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market – Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing number of cryptocurrency holders

3.4.1.2 Rising acceptance of digital currencies

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Security issues associated with Cryptocurrency Payment Apps

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market – PESTEL AnalysisChapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis

4.1 Investor Strategies

4.2 Investor Vision & Goal Analysis

4.3 Funding Raised in Cryptocurrency

4.4 Investments Made in Cryptocurrency Payment AppsChapter 5 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Cryptocurrency Type Outlook

5.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By Cryptocurrecny Type, 2021

5.2 Bitcoin

5.2.1 Bitcoin cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

5.3 Ethereum

5.3.1 Ethereum cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

5.4 Litecoin

5.4.1 Litecoin cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

5.5 DAI

5.5.1 DAI cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

5.6 Ripple

5.6.1 Ripple cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Other cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030Chapter 6 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Payment Type Outlook

6.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By Payment Type, 2021

6.2 In-Store Payment

6.2.1 In-store cryprtocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

6.3 Online Payment

6.3.1 Online cryprtocurrency payment apps, 2017 – 2030Chapter 7 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Operating System Outlook

7.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By Operating System, 2021

7.2 Android

7.2.1 Android cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

7.3 iOS

7.3.1 iOS cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Others cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 – 2030Chapter 8 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps End User Outlook

8.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By End User, 2021

8.2 Individuals

8.2.1 Cryptocurrency payment apps market for individuals, 2017 – 2030

8.3 Businesses

8.3.1 Cryptocurrency payment apps market for businesses, 2017 – 2030Chapter 9 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Regional OutlookChapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Categorization

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021

10.4 Company Analysis Tools

10.4.1 Company market position analysis

