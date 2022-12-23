Global Crypto Wallet Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 … – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The crypto wallet market is poised to grow by $686.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.19% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by people’s inclination towards digital currency, increasing demand for cryptocurrencies globally, and usage and awareness regarding the benefits of using cryptocurrencies.

The report on the crypto wallet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The crypto wallet market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the increasing availability of crypto wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the crypto wallet market growth during the next few years. Also, crypto wallets allow users to send and receive various cryptocurrencies and technological innovations and advancements in the crypto world will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crypto wallet market vendors. Also, the crypto wallet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

