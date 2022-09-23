Global Crypto Exchange PayBito Adds TRX, ALGO, and NEAR to its Asset List – Yahoo Finance

The US-based global crypto exchange platform, PayBito has recently announced adding TRX, NEAR, and AGRO to its asset list for improving the trader’s experience.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — After adding EOS, and AVAX to its asset list, PayBito has added three new coins to its list this week. The recent addition of TRX, ALGO, and NEAR, will help the global crypto exchange platform to increase its trading likelihood for the traders and investors using the platform. The US-based exchange consists of trending cryptocurrencies and has been constantly upgrading its innovative features from time to time.

PayBito comprises digital assets that override the market share such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, HCX, SV, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, AVAX, EOS, Ripple, and many more. The expansion of NEAR, ALGO, and TRX offers new opportunities to traders with the expectation to facilitate trading actions on the globally acclaimed exchange.

Blockchain pioneer and CEO of PayBito, Mr. Raj Chowdhury contends, “The Geopolitical crisis, spurting inflation, high-interest rates, along with several other macroeconomic factors are driving users to invest in the short-term volatile crypto market. PayBito believes in carpe diem and plans to add many more coins to its asset list and enhance the user experience on its global exchange platform”.

PayBito is globally recognized for its state-of-the-art blockchain-underpinned architecture. It delivers scalability, and seamless trading, along with several high-end security features against cyberpunks. The exchange is updated from time to time and highlights investors’ asset protection. The currencies added to the asset list require to pass through several eligibility standards starring compliance with the regulatory frameworks imposed around the world. The policies are expected to deliver a positive user experience on the platform with absolute safety and trust, safeguarding investors from crooked transactions and hackers. PayBito plans to expand its asset list and add new cryptocurrencies to its exchange platform.

PayBito has been globally acclaimed for its contribution to the worldwide success of cryptocurrencies. The exchange has recently added AVAX, and EOS to its coin listing and is planning to add many more in the future. The firm offers its innovative white-label crypto exchange solution to financial institutions and investors who are planning to invest in trading services in Canada, Japan, and several other countries. PayBito has lately undertaken its crypto broker platform where the brokers can get an instant branded crypto exchange with 400+ crypto markets, and 20+ fiat currencies along with a free trial for a month.

Founded by Justin Sun, Tron is a blockchain-underpinned decentralized platform with its cryptocurrency TRX. The platform was founded by an NGO based in Singapore in 2017, “the Tron Foundation”, and focused on hosting a worldwide entertainment system for budget-friendly online content.

AGRO also known as Agrocoin allows the use of cryptocurrencies to commercialize cannabis recreated products in Canada. The platform aims to develop an efficient and stable worldwide agricultural ecosystem where any user can participate.

Founded by Illia Polosukhin and Alex Skidanov, NEAR Protocol is software that focuses to enable a computer network to operate the platform for developers to build and run decentralized applications.

The ingenious solutions and the powerful blockchain technology with progressive features make PayBito the best preference for traders. The current crypto bear market has not ceased the traders from investing, instead considering the history of the market, the traders are pragmatic.

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include a white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

