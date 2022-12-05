India‘s plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in two months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.
The housing finance company will offer a yield of 7.40% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 1 billion rupees ($12.23 million) so far, the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by and will mature on Feb. 10.
GIC Housing Finance to issue 2-month CP – traders
